Double shooting on Milwaukee's south side

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened shortly before midnight Saturday near S. Muskego Avenue and Arrow Street on the city's south side.

A 42-year-old male and a 31-year-old male were taken to the hospital. Both victims are in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

