Lincoln Creek Parkway double shooting; known suspect sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened around noon Sunday on W. Lincoln Creek Parkway around 26th Street.

Police say the victims were in the vehicle when a suspect approached in another vehicle and fired several shots, subsequently striking them.

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man and a 24-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Scene near 27th and Villard

Police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

