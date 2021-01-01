Expand / Collapse search

DOT: All lanes reopen on I-94 WB after crash near 35th

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Traffic
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Crash on I-94 closes 3 lanes

A crash on I-94 westbound near 35th Street in Milwaukee closed three lanes of traffic around 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1.

MILWAUKEE - Three lanes of I-94 westbound were closed near 35th Street in Milwaukee due to a crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash happened around 3 p.m. Lanes were reopened just before 4 p.m.

RELATED: Monitor road conditions across southeastern Wisconsin at fox6now.com/traffic

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is handling the incident. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Winter weather advisory issued for 5 counties in SE Wisconsin
slideshow

Winter weather advisory issued for 5 counties in SE Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties to be in effect until 12 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.

All clear: SB lanes of I-94 temporarily shut down in Racine County
slideshow

All clear: SB lanes of I-94 temporarily shut down in Racine County

All southbound lanes of I-41/94 are closed at WIS 20 due to a multiple-vehicle crash.