DOT: All lanes reopen on I-94 WB after crash near 35th

Three lanes of I-94 westbound were closed near 35th Street in Milwaukee due to a crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash happened around 3 p.m. Lanes were reopened just before 4 p.m.

RELATED: Monitor road conditions across southeastern Wisconsin at fox6now.com/traffic

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is handling the incident.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.