Don't let your energy bill haunt you this Halloween: Tips to manage energy costs
MILWAUKEE - Don't let your energy bill haunt you this Halloween. Alison Trouy with We Energies joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tips on managing your energy costs this spooky season.
Follow these simple tips to scare up some fun while still managing your energy costs:
- Trick-or-treat! Lower your thermostat 7-10 degrees while you`re collecting candy and when it`s time for bed. Better yet, install a smart thermostat and let it do all the work.
- Ward off energy vampires. Did you know that electronics like cellphone chargers consume power even when they`re not in use? Use a smart power strip or unplug electronics when you`re not using them to save $100-$200 a year.
- Clear off the cobwebs. Change your furnace filter and schedule your yearly furnace tuneup to make sure everything is running safely and efficiently, and to save money in the long run. Right-size your cauldron. Match your pot or pan size with a similar-sized burner. Your witches brew will use heat more efficiently and be ready sooner.
- Got goosebumps? Is that chill in the air something spooky, or just a drafty window? Use caulk or weatherstripping to seal gaps and cracks around your home and keep warm air inside.
- As always, if you have questions about your bill, give us a call at 800-242-9137. For more energy efficiency tips, visit our website.