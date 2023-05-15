Expand / Collapse search

Donnell Rawlings at the Milwaukee Improv from May 18-20

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Donnell Rawling, known for his role as Ashy Larry on "Chappelle's Show," is coming to Milwaukee this week for five shows from May 18 to May 20.   

He is a common opener for Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. His Netflix stand-up special will drop this spring and is being produced by Dave Chappelle.

According to the Improv website, Rawling's "podcast, ‘The Donnell Rawlings show,’ airs on the 5 top platforms and has reached over 4 million views. He also co-stars on STARZ’s Black mafia family with Snoop Dogg and Eminem."

If you want to see Rawling in person and hear his amazing jokes, you can buy tickets at improv.com/milwaukee/comic/donnell+rawlings.