Donate blood to Red Cross, earn chance to win trip to Super Bowl LVII

article

This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets.

Step off the sidelines and resolve to donate blood or platelets. To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Jan. 1-31, 2023, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona*, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 3-Feb. 3

Dodge Co.

Beaver Dam

1/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St.

1/10/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St.

1/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St.

1/26/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr.

Fox Lake

1/31/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E. State St.

Juneau

1/18/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S. Western Ave.

Randolph

1/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.

Watertown

1/16/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R

Waupun

1/5/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Road

Fond du Lac Co.

Fond du Lac

1/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

1/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave.

1/26/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E. 2nd St.

Mount Calvary

1/14/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac St.

Rosendale

1/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S. Main St.

Jefferson Co.

Johnson Creek

1/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

2/2/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St.

Waterloo

2/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N. Monroe St.

Watertown

1/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St.

1/31/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St.

Kenosha Co.

Kenosha

1/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th Ave.

Milwaukee Co.

Cudahy

1/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S. Packard Ave.

Franklin

1/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W. Loomis Road

Greendale

1/20/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St.

1/25/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., College Park Elementary, 5701 W. College Ave.

Milwaukee

1/4/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S. 5th St.

1/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

1/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.

1/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W. Kilbourn Ave.

1/25/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S. Howell Ave.

2/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Adalbert Parish and School Milwaukee, 1913 W. Becher St.

2/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W. Clinton Ave.

Oak Creek

1/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek West Middle School, 8401 S. 13th St.

1/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Discover Church, 7311 S. 13th St.

South Milwaukee

1/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th Ave.

Whitefish Bay

1/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 N. Lake Dr.

Ozaukee Co.

Cedarburg

1/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road

Mequon

1/4/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road

Port Washington

1/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Grant St.

1/21/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W. Grand Ave.

Saukville

1/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W. Dekora St.

Racine Co.

Burlington

1/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N. Pine St.

Racine

1/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road

Sheboygan Co.

Elkhart Lake

1/25/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St.

Oostburg

2/2/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave.

Plymouth

1/12/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Road

Sheboygan

1/6/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

1/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

1/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Memorial Post 9156, 552 S. Evans St.

1/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

1/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

2/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

Sheboygan Falls

1/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.

Walworth Co.

East Troy

1/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St., Hwy 20

Lake Geneva

1/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

Sharon

1/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St.

Whitewater

1/6/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont St.

Washington Co.

Jackson

1/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Road

1/17/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Living Word Lutheran High School, 2230 Living Word Lane

1/18/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165W20330 Hickory Lane

West Bend

1/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

2/1/2023: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S. Main St.

Waukesha Co.

Brookfield

1/4/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 N. Lilly Road

1/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W. Capitol Dr., Suite C101

1/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road

1/23/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord St.

1/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

2/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Road

Hartland

1/19/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Dr.

Lannon

1/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twelve29, 19967 W. Main St.

Menomonee Falls

1/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St.

1/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Road

Mukwonago

1/23/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St.

Nashotah

1/24/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave.

New Berlin

1/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Lane

1/31/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Lane

Oconomowoc

1/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., SteelTank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Dr., Unit A

1/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 W. Wisconsin Ave.

2/3/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Road

Pewaukee

1/5/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

1/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Road

1/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DaySpring Church and Schools, N14W29489 Silvernail Road

1/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

1/26/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

2/2/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

Summit

1/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Wales

1/13/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kettle Moraine High School, 349 N Oak Crest Dr.

Waukesha

1/7/2023: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Waukesha Elks Lodge, 2301 Springdale Road

2/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue