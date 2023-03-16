Donate blood to Red Cross, get $10 Visa prepaid card

article

Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O donors and platelet donors, are encouraged to make and keep appointments to donate. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

When donors lend an arm this month, the Red Cross will lend a hand. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31, 2023, will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they'll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners. Details are available at rcblood.org/help.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 16-31

Dodge

Fox Lake

4/4/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Horicon

4/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., MarshView Ministries, 103 South Cedar St

Juneau

3/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Human Services and Health Department, 199 County Road DF

Mayville

3/22/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street

Randolph

3/29/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr

Waupun

3/29/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

3/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

3/28/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

3/28/2023: 1:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

3/30/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA, 90 W 2nd St

4/10/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

4/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Commonwealth Companies, 24 S Brooke St

North Fond du Lac

4/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Saint Cloud

3/21/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Cloud Athletic Club, 911 Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

4/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Ixonia

3/23/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

3/24/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St

Lake Mills

4/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Watertown

4/3/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

4/4/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

4/4/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Brat Stop, 12304 75th st

4/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festival Foods, 6000 31st st

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

4/14/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brown Deer High School, 8060 N 60th St

Fox Point

3/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Eugene Congregation, 7600 N Port Washington Rd

Greendale

3/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

4/6/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 S 76th St

4/7/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

3/23/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

3/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

3/29/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

3/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

4/10/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

4/11/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

4/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

4/14/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch - Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

4/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

Oak Creek

4/5/2023: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St

_______________

Ozaukee

Grafton

4/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Mequon

3/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road

Saukville

3/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

3/30/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Waterford

4/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N River St

4/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd

4/13/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

4/11/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

3/31/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St

Kohler

4/14/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road

Plymouth

4/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

Random Lake

3/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.

Sheboygan

3/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/31/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/14/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

3/27/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

3/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd

4/12/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

Lake Geneva

3/24/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

4/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Walworth

4/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

Whitewater

3/24/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Jackson

3/22/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

3/17/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

4/7/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

4/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

Hartland

3/23/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive

4/10/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

Menomonee Falls

3/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. James Parish, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd

4/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Merton

3/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road

New Berlin

4/12/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd

4/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Oconomowoc

3/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 W Wisconsin Ave

3/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

3/31/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

3/16/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/17/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/19/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/20/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/21/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/23/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/26/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/27/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/28/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/30/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/31/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/2/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/3/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/4/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/5/2023: 10 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/6/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/7/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/10/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/11/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/13/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/14/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Waukesha

3/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., UWM at Waukesha, 1500 N University Dr

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.