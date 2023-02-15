Donate blood to Red Cross, get $10 Amazon gift card
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross needs more people to make and keep appointments to give blood or platelets in February.
Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand. Protect the blood supply from dropping – book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Three reasons to give blood this month
- Help prevent a blood shortage: Winter brings seasonal illness and dangerous weather, which can hurt the blood supply. When donors give now, they can help ensure blood is on hospital shelves when it’s needed.
- It’s Heart Month: During a blood donation appointment, the Red Cross checks donors’ blood pressure and pulse, which are important indicators of heart health.
- Treat yourself: All who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 15-28
Dodge
Ashippun
3/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
Beaver Dam
3/13/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
3/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
3/16/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd
Mayville
2/22/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
Waupun
3/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd
_______________
Fond du Lac
Brandon
3/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Campbellsport
3/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St
Fond du Lac
3/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 795 Fond du Lac Ave
Oakfield
3/3/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
2/21/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
3/1/2023: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr
_______________
Jefferson
Jefferson
2/16/2023: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave
3/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.
Sullivan
3/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road
Watertown
2/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
3/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
2/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave
3/2/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St
Salem
2/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Rd
_______________
Ozaukee
Fredonia
2/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Mequon
3/10/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W
Port Washington
3/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.
Saukville
3/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St
_______________
Racine
Racine
2/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church and School, 510 Kewaunee St
3/15/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Catherine's High School Racine, 1200 Park Ave.
Waterford
2/16/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1
_______________
Sheboygan
Howards Grove
3/2/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Howards Grove High School, 401 Audubon Rd
Plymouth
2/16/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Amore Banquet Hall, 18 W Mill St.
3/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
2/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
2/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/10/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
3/9/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sheboygan Falls High School, 220 Amherst Ave
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
3/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
2/23/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd
Sharon
3/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
_______________
Washington
Jackson
3/7/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
Kewaskum
3/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Trinity Parish, 331 Main st
West Bend
2/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Univ of WI Washington County, 400 University Dr
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
2/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Karate America, 2205 North Calhoun #7
3/2/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd
3/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
3/17/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd
Hartland
2/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
Menomonee Falls
3/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Mukwonago
2/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mukwonago YMCA, 245 E Wolf Run
Muskego
2/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Muskego High School, W183 S8750 Racine Ave
2/27/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
2/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
3/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Prairie
2/20/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
2/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
2/16/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/23/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
2/27/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main
3/2/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
3/9/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
3/16/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
3/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
2/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hamilton High School, W220 N6151 Town Line Rd
2/27/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
Waukesha
2/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burn Boot Camp, 721 Meadowbrook Rd
2/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive
3/9/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montessori School of Waukesha, 601 N University Dr
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.