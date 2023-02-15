Donate blood to Red Cross, get $10 Amazon gift card

article

The American Red Cross needs more people to make and keep appointments to give blood or platelets in February.

Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand. Protect the blood supply from dropping – book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Three reasons to give blood this month

Help prevent a blood shortage: Winter brings seasonal illness and dangerous weather, which can hurt the blood supply. When donors give now, they can help ensure blood is on hospital shelves when it’s needed.

It's Heart Month: During a blood donation appointment, the Red Cross checks donors' blood pressure and pulse , which are important indicators of heart health.

Treat yourself: All who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 15-28

Dodge

Ashippun

3/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

3/13/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

3/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

3/16/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Mayville

2/22/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Waupun

3/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

3/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Campbellsport

3/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St

Fond du Lac

3/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 795 Fond du Lac Ave

Oakfield

3/3/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

2/21/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

3/1/2023: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

_______________

Jefferson

Jefferson

2/16/2023: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

3/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

Sullivan

3/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road

Watertown

2/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

3/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

2/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave

3/2/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St

Salem

2/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Rd

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

2/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

3/10/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W

Port Washington

3/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.

Saukville

3/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Racine

2/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church and School, 510 Kewaunee St

3/15/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Catherine's High School Racine, 1200 Park Ave.

Waterford

2/16/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1

_______________

Sheboygan

Howards Grove

3/2/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Howards Grove High School, 401 Audubon Rd

Plymouth

2/16/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Amore Banquet Hall, 18 W Mill St.

3/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

2/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/10/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

3/9/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sheboygan Falls High School, 220 Amherst Ave

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

3/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

2/23/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd

Sharon

3/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

_______________

Washington

Jackson

3/7/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

Kewaskum

3/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Trinity Parish, 331 Main st

West Bend

2/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Univ of WI Washington County, 400 University Dr

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

2/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Karate America, 2205 North Calhoun #7

3/2/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

3/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

3/17/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

Hartland

2/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Menomonee Falls

3/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

2/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mukwonago YMCA, 245 E Wolf Run

Muskego

2/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Muskego High School, W183 S8750 Racine Ave

2/27/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

2/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

3/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

2/20/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

2/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

2/16/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/23/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

2/27/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main

3/2/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/9/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/16/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

3/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

2/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hamilton High School, W220 N6151 Town Line Rd

2/27/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

2/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burn Boot Camp, 721 Meadowbrook Rd

2/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive

3/9/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montessori School of Waukesha, 601 N University Dr

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.