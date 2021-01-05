Donate blood to Red Cross, earn chance to win trip to Super Bowl LVI

The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals – especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 – to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage. Right now, more donors are needed to help hospital patients.

Those who come to donate blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. In addition, those who come to give Jan. 1-20, will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package for an awesome viewing experience safely at home, with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.**

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood today with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities (Jan. 5-31, 2021):

Dodge

Beaver Dam

1/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

Fox Lake

1/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Juneau

1/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave

Lomira

1/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Randolph

1/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.

Watertown

1/27/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

1/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

1/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

1/26/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

Mount Calvary

1/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street

North Fond du Lac

1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Rosendale

1/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

1/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Johnson Creek

1/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

Lake Mills

1/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.

Watertown

1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

1/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

1/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

1/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Franklin

1/27/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

1/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

1/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

1/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

1/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

Oak Creek

1/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

1/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Mequon

1/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

Port Washington

1/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

1/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave

_______________

Racine

Burlington

1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 240 S Wisconsin St

Racine

1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Urban Fitness Studio, 3402 Douglas Ave

1/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd

Union Grove

1/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., TinCAN Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave

_______________

Sheboygan

Elkhart Lake

1/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Plymouth

1/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

1/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3823 Germaine Ave.

1/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

1/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Sharon

1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Whitewater

1/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Germantown

1/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd

Jackson

1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

1/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

1/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

1/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

1/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

1/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

Delafield

1/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Town of Delafield Fire Department, W302N1254 Maple Avenue

Hartland

1/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive

New Berlin

1/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

1/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave

Oconomowoc

1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

1/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

Pewaukee

1/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

1/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DaySpring Church and Schools, N14W29489 Silvernail Rd.

1/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Queen of Apostles Church, N35W23360 Capitol Drive

1/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

1/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

1/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, W232 N6368 Waukesha Avenue

Waukesha

1/9/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Waukesha Elks Lodge, 2301 Springdale Rd