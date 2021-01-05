Donate blood to Red Cross, earn chance to win trip to Super Bowl LVI
The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals – especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 – to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage. Right now, more donors are needed to help hospital patients.
Those who come to donate blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. In addition, those who come to give Jan. 1-20, will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package for an awesome viewing experience safely at home, with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.**
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood today with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities (Jan. 5-31, 2021):
Dodge
Beaver Dam
1/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr
Advertisement
Fox Lake
1/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd
Juneau
1/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave
Lomira
1/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St
Randolph
1/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.
Watertown
1/27/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
1/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
1/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
1/26/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
Mount Calvary
1/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street
North Fond du Lac
1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Rosendale
1/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
1/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St
Johnson Creek
1/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B
Lake Mills
1/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.
Watertown
1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
1/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
1/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
1/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.
Franklin
1/27/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greendale
1/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
1/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
1/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
1/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
Oak Creek
1/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.
_______________
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
1/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Mequon
1/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd
Port Washington
1/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
1/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave
_______________
Racine
Burlington
1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 240 S Wisconsin St
Racine
1/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Urban Fitness Studio, 3402 Douglas Ave
1/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd
Union Grove
1/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., TinCAN Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave
_______________
Sheboygan
Elkhart Lake
1/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Plymouth
1/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
1/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
1/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3823 Germaine Ave.
1/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
1/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
1/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Sharon
1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Whitewater
1/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
_______________
Washington
Germantown
1/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd
Jackson
1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
1/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
1/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
1/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
1/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street
1/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
1/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
Delafield
1/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Town of Delafield Fire Department, W302N1254 Maple Avenue
Hartland
1/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive
New Berlin
1/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
1/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave
Oconomowoc
1/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.
1/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
Pewaukee
1/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802
1/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DaySpring Church and Schools, N14W29489 Silvernail Rd.
1/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Queen of Apostles Church, N35W23360 Capitol Drive
1/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
1/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
1/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, W232 N6368 Waukesha Avenue
Waukesha
1/9/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Waukesha Elks Lodge, 2301 Springdale Rd