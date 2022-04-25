Donate blood to Red Cross, earn chance to win travel trailer camper

article

The American Red Cross, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and Suburban Propane have joined together to encourage communities to commit to a simple act with a powerful impact – giving blood or platelets for patients in need.

"Here’s your chance to make a difference," said Jerry Rice. "You never know who you might be helping. It could be a friend or family member who needs blood – and that’s why it’s so important."

As a thank-you, Suburban Propane is fueling a lifetime of road-tripping memories with a special opportunity for donors who answer the call to give power to patients. Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma April 19-May 19, 2022, will be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Plus, those who come to give will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, all courtesy of Suburban Propane.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 25-May 27:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

4/26/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

Horicon

4/27/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St

Juneau

5/18/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave

Mayville

5/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

Watertown

5/2/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R

Waupun

5/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd

_______________

Fond du Lac

Campbellsport

5/10/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 350 S Helena St

Eden

5/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eden Fire Department, 104 Pine St

Fond du Lac

4/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary's Springs High School, 255 Cty Rd K

5/4/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

5/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

5/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

5/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

5/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

Mount Calvary

5/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street

Oakfield

5/6/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Rosendale

5/17/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

5/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave

Ixonia

5/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

5/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

5/19/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

5/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Johnson Creek

5/20/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek High School, 455 Aztalan St.

Lake Mills

4/28/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr

Watertown

4/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

5/3/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

5/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

5/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Greendale

4/26/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St.

4/28/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

5/26/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

4/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.

4/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

4/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W Wisconsin Ave

5/6/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

5/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St

5/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch - Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

5/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

5/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

5/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

5/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue

5/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street

5/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

5/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Grafton

4/26/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ozaukee Nonprofit Center, 2360 Dakota Dr

_______________

Racine

Sturtevant

5/5/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave

_______________

Sheboygan

Elkhart Lake

5/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Plymouth

5/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

5/12/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

4/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/6/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave

5/13/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

5/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

5/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

4/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

5/25/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

Lake Geneva

4/25/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

Sharon

5/3/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Whitewater

5/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Germantown

4/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd

Hartford

5/9/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

5/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

5/25/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

5/16/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

West Bend

4/26/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

5/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Univ of WI Washington County, 400 University Dr

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

5/4/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

5/11/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Improv Showroom, 20110 Lower Union Street

5/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

5/20/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

5/25/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

Butler

5/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street

Delafield

5/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Town of Delafield Fire Department, W302N1254 Maple Avenue, Corner of Silvernail Rd & Maple Ave

Hartland

4/27/2022: 2:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Swallow School, W299 N5614 County Road E

5/6/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

5/18/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lake Country Performance and Strike FC, 528 E. Industrial Drive

Menomonee Falls

5/4/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

New Berlin

5/6/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave

5/12/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ronald Reagan Elementary School, 4225 S Calhoun Rd

5/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Lake

5/24/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

Oconomowoc

5/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stone Bank Elementary School, N68 W33866 County Rd K

5/7/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Mike Hogan Memorial Blood Drive at First Congregation United Church of Christ, 815 Concord Rd

5/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

Pewaukee

4/26/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

4/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/5/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

5/12/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/19/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/26/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Health insights for donors

The Red Cross is testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time. Results may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus after vaccination or past exposure, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Plasma from routine blood, platelet and plasma donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to meet potential future needs of COVID-19 patients with a weakened immune system.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose infection, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who have been asked to quarantine or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation until they are symptom free for 10 days and feeling well and healthy.