Donate blood to Red Cross in September; get $15 gift card

In September, the American Red Cross stresses the continuing critical need for blood products to ensure patient care.

Donors of all blood types are asked to give now to keep blood supply levels rising after a summer shortage. Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are especially needed.

To schedule a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. In thanks, those who come to give Sept. 1-15, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross raglan T-shirt, while supplies last.

All who come to give Sept. 16-30, 2024, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 9-30

Dodge

Beaver Dam

10/7/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

10/8/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

10/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

Horicon

10/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St

10/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., MarshView Ministries, 103 South Cedar St

Hustisford

9/17/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Juneau

9/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln

Randolph

10/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr

Watertown

9/30/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N572 Co Rd R

Waupun

9/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

Fond du Lac

Campbellsport

9/17/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 350 S Helena St

Eden

10/4/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eden Fire Department, 104 Pine St

Fond du Lac

9/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fire Department Station 1, 815 S Main St

9/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

9/24/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

9/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

10/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

10/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

Oakfield

9/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Rosendale

9/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

9/19/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fort Atkinson Senior Center, 307 Robert St

9/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison College Fort Atkinson, 827 Banker Rd.

Ixonia

10/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

9/10/2024: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

9/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.

10/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

10/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Watertown

9/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

10/3/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hubbleton Brewing Taproom & Grill, W7071 Main St

Kenosha

Kenosha

9/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St

Salem

9/23/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Rd

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

9/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 8080 N 47th St.

Cudahy

9/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Fox Point

9/14/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Eugene Congregation, 7600 N Port Washington Rd

Greendale

9/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

10/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Greenfield

9/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial United Methodist Church, 3450 S 52nd St

Milwaukee

9/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

9/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., US Courthouse, 517 E Wisconsin Ave

9/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., IBEW Local 494, 3303 S 103rd St

9/18/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

9/18/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

9/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

9/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N Commerce St

9/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

10/1/2024: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

10/9/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

10/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Honey Creek Corporate Center, 115 S 84th St

Oak Creek

9/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Discover Church, 7311 S 13th Street

River Hills

9/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

Shorewood

9/17/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Shorewood Village Center, 3930 N. Murray Ave.

South Milwaukee

9/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave

Ozaukee

Fredonia

10/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Grafton

9/25/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, 885 Badger Circle

Mequon

9/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road

Port Washington

9/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave

Racine

Burlington

9/19/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Waterford

10/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterford Union High School, 100 Field Dr

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

10/8/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

9/18/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St

Kohler

10/11/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road

Oostburg

9/12/2024: 11 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave

Plymouth

9/12/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

9/13/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

9/26/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sheboygan Falls High School, 220 Amherst Ave

Walworth

East Troy

9/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Lake Geneva

10/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

9/13/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

10/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., University Center Building, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall

Washington

Allenton

9/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6430 Hwy. D

Germantown

10/3/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

10/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd

Jackson

9/17/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

Waukesha

Brookfield

9/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., UNITY Lutheran Church, 20700 W. North Avenue

Delafield

9/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Delafield American Legion Post No 196, 333 N Lapham Peak Rd

Hartland

9/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

Menomonee Falls

10/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Merton

9/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road

Mukwonago

9/30/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Nashotah

9/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

9/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave

10/9/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave

Oconomowoc

9/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

9/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

9/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 W Wisconsin Ave

Pewaukee

9/9/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/10/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/11/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/13/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/15/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/16/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/17/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/18/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/20/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/21/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/22/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/23/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/24/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/25/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/29/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/1/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/2/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/5/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/6/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/7/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/8/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/9/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

9/13/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Hamilton High School, W220 N6151 Town Line Rd

Wales

9/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Studio One Dance Company, 543 A J Allen Cir

Waukesha

9/16/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Drake & Associates, LLC, 20965 Crossroads Cir

9/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Humane Animal Welfare Society, 701 Northview Road

9/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave