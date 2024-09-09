Donate blood to Red Cross in September; get $15 gift card
MILWAUKEE - In September, the American Red Cross stresses the continuing critical need for blood products to ensure patient care.
Donors of all blood types are asked to give now to keep blood supply levels rising after a summer shortage. Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are especially needed.
To schedule a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. In thanks, those who come to give Sept. 1-15, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross raglan T-shirt, while supplies last.
All who come to give Sept. 16-30, 2024, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 9-30
Dodge
Beaver Dam
10/7/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
10/8/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
10/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street
Horicon
10/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St
10/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., MarshView Ministries, 103 South Cedar St
Hustisford
9/17/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St
Juneau
9/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln
Randolph
10/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr
Watertown
9/30/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N572 Co Rd R
Waupun
9/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
Fond du Lac
Campbellsport
9/17/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 350 S Helena St
Eden
10/4/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eden Fire Department, 104 Pine St
Fond du Lac
9/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fire Department Station 1, 815 S Main St
9/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
9/24/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
9/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
10/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave
10/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
Oakfield
9/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Rosendale
9/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
9/19/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fort Atkinson Senior Center, 307 Robert St
9/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison College Fort Atkinson, 827 Banker Rd.
Ixonia
10/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.
Jefferson
9/10/2024: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave
Johnson Creek
9/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.
10/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
10/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Watertown
9/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
10/3/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hubbleton Brewing Taproom & Grill, W7071 Main St
Kenosha
Kenosha
9/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St
Salem
9/23/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Rd
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
9/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 8080 N 47th St.
Cudahy
9/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Fox Point
9/14/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Eugene Congregation, 7600 N Port Washington Rd
Greendale
9/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
10/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Greenfield
9/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial United Methodist Church, 3450 S 52nd St
Milwaukee
9/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
9/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., US Courthouse, 517 E Wisconsin Ave
9/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., IBEW Local 494, 3303 S 103rd St
9/18/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
9/18/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
9/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
9/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N Commerce St
9/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd
10/1/2024: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St
10/9/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
10/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Honey Creek Corporate Center, 115 S 84th St
Oak Creek
9/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Discover Church, 7311 S 13th Street
River Hills
9/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
Shorewood
9/17/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Shorewood Village Center, 3930 N. Murray Ave.
South Milwaukee
9/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave
Ozaukee
Fredonia
10/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Grafton
9/25/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, 885 Badger Circle
Mequon
9/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road
Port Washington
9/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave
Racine
Burlington
9/19/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St
Waterford
10/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterford Union High School, 100 Field Dr
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
10/8/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Elkhart Lake
9/18/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St
Kohler
10/11/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road
Oostburg
9/12/2024: 11 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave
Plymouth
9/12/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
9/13/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
9/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
9/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
9/26/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sheboygan Falls High School, 220 Amherst Ave
Walworth
East Troy
9/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Lake Geneva
10/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Whitewater
9/13/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
10/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., University Center Building, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall
Washington
Allenton
9/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6430 Hwy. D
Germantown
10/3/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd
10/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd
Jackson
9/17/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
Waukesha
Brookfield
9/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., UNITY Lutheran Church, 20700 W. North Avenue
Delafield
9/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Delafield American Legion Post No 196, 333 N Lapham Peak Rd
Hartland
9/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street
Menomonee Falls
10/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Merton
9/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road
Mukwonago
9/30/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Nashotah
9/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave
New Berlin
9/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave
10/9/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave
Oconomowoc
9/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
9/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
9/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 W Wisconsin Ave
Pewaukee
9/9/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/10/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/11/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/13/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/15/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/16/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/17/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/18/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/20/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/21/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/22/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/23/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/24/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/25/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/29/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/1/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/2/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/5/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/6/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/7/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/8/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/9/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Sussex
9/13/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Hamilton High School, W220 N6151 Town Line Rd
Wales
9/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Studio One Dance Company, 543 A J Allen Cir
Waukesha
9/16/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Drake & Associates, LLC, 20965 Crossroads Cir
9/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Humane Animal Welfare Society, 701 Northview Road
9/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave