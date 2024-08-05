Donate blood to Red Cross, get $20 Amazon gift card

article

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage. Blood donors of all types, especially those with type O blood, are urged to give as soon as possible to help patients receive lifesaving medical care.

"It’s critical that hospitals have both type O positive and O negative blood ready to go for patients in the most life-threatening situations," said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. "Type O is especially important for victims of accidents and other trauma who are receiving emergency treatment. Now is the time for donors of all blood types to give and ensure hospital shelves can be restocked before any impact to patient care."

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As a thank you, those who give blood, platelets or plasma from Aug. 1-31 will get a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Help.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 5-31:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

8/5/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

8/6/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Horicon

8/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St

Juneau

8/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Human Services and Health Department, 199 County Road DF

Lomira

8/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST

Mayville

8/28/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

Waupun

8/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 900 W Main St

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

8/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

8/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Avenue 795, 795 Fond du Lac Ave

8/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

North Fond du Lac

8/9/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Ripon

8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

8/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

Saint Cloud

8/20/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Cloud Athletic Club, 911 Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Jefferson

8/22/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

8/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Coletta of Wisconsin, 4637 Co Rd Y

Johnson Creek

8/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

8/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr

8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Aztalan Engineering Inc, 100 Industrial Dr

Waterloo

8/16/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison

Watertown

8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

8/13/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

8/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

8/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eagle Sports Range, 2525 E Layton Ave

Franklin

9/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

8/14/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

Greenfield

8/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Festival Foods Greenfield, 4777 S 27th St

Hales Corners

8/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clifford's Supper Club, 10418 W Forest Home Ave

Milwaukee

8/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Honey Creek Corporate Center, 115 S 84th St

8/16/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., HA Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W Beloit Rd

8/21/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

8/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Parish, 3970 N 92nd St

8/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

8/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

8/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

9/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

Oak Creek

8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 434 Oak Creek, 9327 S Shepard Ave

8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St

West Allis

8/15/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., West Allis Public Library, 7421 W National Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Grafton

8/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ozaukee Nonprofit Center, 2360 Dakota Dr

8/8/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 1619 Washington St

Mequon

8/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N Cedarburg Rd.

Port Washington

8/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

8/26/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Inventor's Brewpub, 305 E Washington St

Saukville

9/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

8/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W State St

Mt Pleasant

8/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

8/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Plymouth

8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

Sheboygan

8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunny Ridge Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, 3014 Erie Ave

8/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

8/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

8/7/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

8/22/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd

Lake Geneva

8/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

8/30/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

Sharon

9/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Walworth

8/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

_______________

Washington

Germantown

8/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

West Bend

8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

8/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

8/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

8/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., West Bend Library, 630 Poplar St

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

8/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

8/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

8/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

8/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

9/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

Elm Grove

8/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elm Grove Village Hall, 13600 Juneau Blvd

Hartland

8/13/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Anskar's Episcopal Church, N48W31340 WI-83

8/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

Lannon

8/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20851 W Main St

Menomonee Falls

9/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

8/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Ct

Muskego

8/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd

9/4/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., ProHealth Regency Senior Communities, W181S8540 Lodge Blvd

New Berlin

8/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

9/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

8/19/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

8/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., SteelTank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Drive, Unit A

8/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Evin at Oconomowoc, 1101 Silver Lake St

8/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

9/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335 N7107 Stone Bank Rd

Okauchee Lake

8/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Magnus Anderson American Legion Post 399, N50W34760 E Wisconsin Ave

Pewaukee

8/5/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/6/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/7/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/9/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/12/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/13/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/14/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/16/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/17/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/18/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/19/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/20/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/21/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/23/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/24/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/25/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/26/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/27/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

8/28/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/30/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/31/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/1/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/3/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/4/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

9/6/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

8/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

8/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue