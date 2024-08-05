Donate blood to Red Cross, get $20 Amazon gift card
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage. Blood donors of all types, especially those with type O blood, are urged to give as soon as possible to help patients receive lifesaving medical care.
"It’s critical that hospitals have both type O positive and O negative blood ready to go for patients in the most life-threatening situations," said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. "Type O is especially important for victims of accidents and other trauma who are receiving emergency treatment. Now is the time for donors of all blood types to give and ensure hospital shelves can be restocked before any impact to patient care."
To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
As a thank you, those who give blood, platelets or plasma from Aug. 1-31 will get a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Help.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 5-31:
Dodge
Beaver Dam
8/5/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
8/6/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111
Horicon
8/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St
Juneau
8/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Human Services and Health Department, 199 County Road DF
Lomira
8/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST
Mayville
8/28/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
Randolph
8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St
Waupun
8/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 900 W Main St
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
8/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
8/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Avenue 795, 795 Fond du Lac Ave
8/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr
North Fond du Lac
8/9/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Ripon
8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr
8/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
Saint Cloud
8/20/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Cloud Athletic Club, 911 Main St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
Jefferson
8/22/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.
8/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Coletta of Wisconsin, 4637 Co Rd Y
Johnson Creek
8/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
8/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr
8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Aztalan Engineering Inc, 100 Industrial Dr
Waterloo
8/16/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison
Watertown
8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
8/13/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
8/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd
_______________
Milwaukee
Cudahy
8/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eagle Sports Range, 2525 E Layton Ave
Franklin
9/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greendale
8/14/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street
Greenfield
8/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Festival Foods Greenfield, 4777 S 27th St
Hales Corners
8/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clifford's Supper Club, 10418 W Forest Home Ave
Milwaukee
8/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Honey Creek Corporate Center, 115 S 84th St
8/16/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., HA Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W Beloit Rd
8/21/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
8/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Parish, 3970 N 92nd St
8/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
8/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
8/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr
9/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
Oak Creek
8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 434 Oak Creek, 9327 S Shepard Ave
8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St
West Allis
8/15/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., West Allis Public Library, 7421 W National Ave
_______________
Ozaukee
Grafton
8/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ozaukee Nonprofit Center, 2360 Dakota Dr
8/8/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 1619 Washington St
Mequon
8/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N Cedarburg Rd.
Port Washington
8/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
8/26/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Inventor's Brewpub, 305 E Washington St
Saukville
9/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St
_______________
Racine
Burlington
8/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W State St
Mt Pleasant
8/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
8/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Plymouth
8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St
Sheboygan
8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunny Ridge Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, 3014 Erie Ave
8/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
9/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Delavan
8/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
Elkhorn
8/7/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
8/22/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd
Lake Geneva
8/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
8/30/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road
Sharon
9/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Walworth
8/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln
_______________
Washington
Germantown
8/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd
West Bend
8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
8/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
8/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.
8/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., West Bend Library, 630 Poplar St
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
8/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
8/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd
8/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street
8/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
9/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
Elm Grove
8/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elm Grove Village Hall, 13600 Juneau Blvd
Hartland
8/13/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Anskar's Episcopal Church, N48W31340 WI-83
8/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
Lannon
8/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20851 W Main St
Menomonee Falls
9/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Mukwonago
8/19/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Ct
Muskego
8/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd
9/4/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., ProHealth Regency Senior Communities, W181S8540 Lodge Blvd
New Berlin
8/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
9/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Prairie
8/19/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
8/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., SteelTank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Drive, Unit A
8/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Evin at Oconomowoc, 1101 Silver Lake St
8/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
9/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335 N7107 Stone Bank Rd
Okauchee Lake
8/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Magnus Anderson American Legion Post 399, N50W34760 E Wisconsin Ave
Pewaukee
8/5/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/6/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/7/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/9/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/12/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/13/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/14/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/16/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/17/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/18/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/19/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/20/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/21/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/23/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/24/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/25/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/26/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/27/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
8/28/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/30/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/31/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/1/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/3/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/4/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802
9/6/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
8/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
8/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
Waukesha
8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue