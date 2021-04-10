Donald Trump’s net worth dropped by one-third during his presidency

article

Former President Donald Trump lost a great deal of money during his four years in the White House, new data shows.

Forbes released its annual billionaires list on Tuesday, which found the former president ranked at 1,299. Last year, he was ranked at 1,001 and in 2019 at 715.

Trump’s net worth was roughly $3.5 billion in 2017, according to the publication, dropping to $2.1 billion in 2020 and ending up around $2.4 billion in 2021.

Trump made it clear during his presidency on numerous occasions that he was not getting richer in the White House.

In 2019, for example, the former president estimated that it had cost him anywhere between $2 billion and $5 billion to serve as president.

"I would’ve made a fortune if I just ran my business – I was doing it really well," Trump said at the time.

Trump still is the only billionaire to serve as president, Forbes noted.

