Donald Trump Jr. set to visit Rothschild Sept. 15

Donald Trump Jr. will visit Wisconsin Tuesday, Sept. 15.

According to a statement from President Donald Trump's campaign, the president's son will stop in Rothschild for a Make America Great Again event at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center -- Wausau on Tuesday afternoon.

That's in addition to planned stops in Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia next week -- where Donald Trump Jr. "will speak directly with the American people, spreading President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again agenda."