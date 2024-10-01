Donald Trump, Doug Emhoff in Milwaukee Tuesday

The Brief Former President Donald Trump and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit Milwaukee on Tuesday. Emhoff is expected to speak about the economy. He was last in Wisconsin in July. Trump will deliver remarks at Discovery World in Milwaukee. He is also scheduled to deliver remarks at Dane Manufacturing in Waunakee.



Former President Donald Trump will be visiting Wisconsin on Tuesday, Oct. 1 – with stops in Milwaukee and Waunakee. The country’s Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will also visit Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Emhoff is expected to speak about the economy. He was last in Wisconsin in July. If Vice President Kamala Harris wins the White House, Emhoff would be the country’s first "first gentleman."

According to the Trump-Vance Campaign, the Republican nominee for president will deliver remarks at Discovery World in Milwaukee at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. He is also scheduled to deliver remarks at Dane Manufacturing in Waunakee at 1:30 p.m.

Both stops come ahead of Tuesday's debate between JD Vance, a senator from Ohio, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota.