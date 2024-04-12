Milwaukee domestic violence homicides 'a crisis;' help available

City of Milwaukee leaders are sounding the alarm about a number of domestic violence homicides in the last week.

"What we've experienced in the last nine days...there's no words or it ," said Carmen Pitre, President and CEO of Sojourner.

"We believe it's just the tip of the iceberg," Pitre added.

On Friday, April 12, Sojourner Family Peace Center hosted a press conference to raise awareness on what they are calling a crisis.

Sojourner Family Peace Center

"We've been in a state of emergency for many years. COVID made everything worse, but in the last nine days we've had an unprecedented amount of domestic violence," added Pitre.

Among those cases include a Milwaukee mother of eight that was shot and killed outside of her home on the city’s north side on April 1, and a shooting on 91st and Congress that killed a 27-year-old.

While the case remains under investigation, police say it's domestic violence related.

"All the homicides are preventable; domestic violence is preventable," said Melissa Edwards, a survivor.

Crime scene in Milwaukee

"When you're exposed to it, you learn that love and violence go together, but that should not be happening, but it happens every day," said Pitre.

Pitre says they served almost 10,000 people at their center in 2023, and that is not slowing down in 2024.

"This is happening globally. This is not only in Milwaukee County. It's important for people to remember the signs of domestic violence and how to curve the homicides prior to them happening," added Edwards.

They are letting the public know help is available.

"Surviving it, overcoming it, and going through the process is seven years later the greatest thing you can do," said Natalie Hayden, a survivor.

For more information on the Sojourner Family Peace Center, click here. For helpful resources from Community Advocates, click here.

You can also visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website.