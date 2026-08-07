Domestic situation in Pewaukee, police standoff; suspect in custody

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The Brief Authorities responded to a home in Pewaukee on Friday evening for a domestic situation. A 41-year-old male suspect was in the home alone and was believed to be armed. At first, he refused to leave but was eventually taken into custody.



A person is in custody after a domestic situation in Pewaukee on Friday evening, Aug. 7.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to an address on Jill Drive (near Northview and Meadowbrook) regarding a domestic situation.

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The 41-year-old male suspect was in the home alone and was believed to be armed. Although the suspect initially refused to leave the home, he was taken into custody shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The suspect was taken to the Waukesha County Jail.