Dohmen Company Foundation: Food For Health program

About Dohmen Company (website)

We’ve always sought to stay ahead of the curve, innovating in anticipation of the changing needs of the healthcare market. Through that experience, we realized we weren’t moving the needle enough, and we concluded that the prevailing ineffective system must change.

So we took two bold steps.

First, in 2018, we made the commitment to advance our vision in a whole new way. We exited the pharmaceutical industry and focused our resources on fundamentally changing the flawed health paradigm.

But we didn’t stop there. We knew we needed a new model to optimize impact. One that values social return over shareholder return. In 2019, the Dohmen Company Foundation transformed its organizational structure, becoming the first organization in the nation to transition from a for-profit S-Corp to a not-for-profit philanthropic enterprise.