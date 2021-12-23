Expand / Collapse search

Dohmen Company Foundation: Food For Health program

The team at Dohmen Company Foundation wants to get you on the right path to eat healthy

Brian is learning more about the foundation that’s improving public health in our community.

We’ve all heard the phrase "You are what you eat" and for some, that’s not a good thing, but there’s a foundation hoping to change that for those with unhealthy diets. Brian is at Dohmen Company Foundation learning more about their Food For Health program that was created to reverse and prevent the impact of chronic illness.

About Dohmen Company (website)

We’ve always sought to stay ahead of the curve, innovating in anticipation of the changing needs of the healthcare market. Through that experience, we realized we weren’t moving the needle enough, and we concluded that the prevailing ineffective system must change.

So we took two bold steps.

First, in 2018, we made the commitment to advance our vision in a whole new way. We exited the pharmaceutical industry and focused our resources on fundamentally changing the flawed health paradigm.

But we didn’t stop there. We knew we needed a new model to optimize impact. One that values social return over shareholder return. In 2019, the Dohmen Company Foundation transformed its organizational structure, becoming the first organization in the nation to transition from a for-profit S-Corp to a not-for-profit philanthropic enterprise.

