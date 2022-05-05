Dog tied to hydrant; Wisconsin Humane Society's compassionate response

article

A Wisconsin Humane Society Facebook post on Thursday morning, May 5 is evoking a strong emotional response – and shining light on a Green Bay are dog now known as Baby Girl.

The post addresses the dog's previous owner directly in a rather compassionate way. It reads as follows:

First and foremost, we are so sorry you had to part with your best friend. It’s evident just how much you loved her and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life. We see your love in the bag you carefully packed with all of her favorite things. We see your love in the way you secured her leash so she wouldn’t get hit by a car. We see your love in the way you placed her in the middle of a neighborhood where she’d be quickly found. We see your love in how happy and healthy Baby Girl looks. And we see your love in the note you left, pleading for someone to help her when you no longer could.

While we’ll never let fees be a barrier and we welcome anonymous surrenders, we see that you did what you thought was best for your beloved pup and we are grateful for your compassion. Rest assured that she’s safe, she’s getting tons of attention from our team, and she’s on track to find her next loving family very soon. We wish you all the best and hope that if you see this, you can rest a little easier knowing your Baby Girl has a bright future ahead.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you would like to make a forever home for a pet at the Wisconsin Humane Society, it is possible. Learn more information about the adoption process.

Advertisement