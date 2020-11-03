Does the election have you stressed out? Here’s a way to decompress

National Bakery and Deli has been around since 1925 when Calvin Coolidge was President Of The United States. Today, and 15 presidents later, they’re having some fun with the election by decorating and selling some special cookies.

About National Bakery (website)

At National Bakery & Deli, we offer only the finest in fresh baked goods and deli items. Visit National Bakery & Deli at our Milwaukee, Brookfield, and Greendale locations for a delightful dine in or carry out bakery & deli experience. For those with a little more of a sweet tooth, we offer a vast selection of baked goods from special occasion cakes such as birthday, wedding or graduation cakes to delightful tortes, cookies, pastries, doughnuts, muffins, pies and tarts. If you\'re looking for a touch of homemade quality, we maintain a mouth watering selection of breads, buns and rolls - Baked Fresh Daily!!