Expand / Collapse search

Does the election have you stressed out? Here’s a way to decompress

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

You can show support for the presidential candidate of your choice while also enjoying some tasty treats

Brian is at National Bakery and Deli where they’re trying to put a smile on customers faces with some uniquely decorated baked goods.

MILWAUKEE - National Bakery and Deli has been around since 1925 when Calvin Coolidge was President Of The United States. Today, and 15 presidents later, they’re having some fun with the election by decorating and selling some special cookies. 

National Bakery and Deli has been around since 1925

Today, and 15 presidents later, they’re having some fun with the election by decorating and selling some special cookies.

About National Bakery (website)

At National Bakery & Deli, we offer only the finest in fresh baked goods and deli items. Visit National Bakery & Deli at our Milwaukee, Brookfield, and Greendale locations for a delightful dine in or carry out bakery & deli experience. For those with a little more of a sweet tooth, we offer a vast selection of baked goods from special occasion cakes such as birthday, wedding or graduation cakes to delightful tortes, cookies, pastries, doughnuts, muffins, pies and tarts. If you\'re looking for a touch of homemade quality, we maintain a mouth watering selection of breads, buns and rolls - Baked Fresh Daily!!

Whether it’s a a local sports team or a holiday, National Bakery and Deli is always coming up with fun ways to celebrate

Brian is helping them celebrate Election Day by decorating donuts.

Does the election have you a little stressed out? Here’s one way to decompress

Brian is at National Bakery and Deli where their results are always delicious.