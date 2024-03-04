Expand / Collapse search

Dodge County wrong-way driver arrested for OWI near Beaver Dam

By FOX6 News Digital Team
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A Dodge County sheriff's deputy stopped a wrong-way driver on US 151 south of Beaver Dam on Feb. 24 – and the traffic stop was captured by a dash camera. 

The video shows the deputy spot the wrong-way driver, proceed up the highway in the proper lanes, get ahead of the wrong-way driver and fire up his emergency light. The driver stopped moments later. 

The wrong-way driver was arrested for OWI and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

A news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office indicated there were three wrong-way crashes in 2023 that resulted in six fatalities. 