Wind turbine malfunction in Dodge County

article

One of the wind turbines at Butler Ridge Wind in Dodge County malfunctioned on Monday, Jan. 20.

NextEra Energy said that no one was injured. The company officials believe this incident is isolated since turbine malfunctions are rare.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As a quality-control measure, NextEra Energy will investigate the cause of the turbine failure and assess other turbines on site.