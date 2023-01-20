Expand / Collapse search

Wind turbine malfunction in Dodge County

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Dodge County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Photo courtesy: Dave Kolaga

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One of the wind turbines at Butler Ridge Wind in Dodge County malfunctioned on Monday, Jan. 20.

NextEra Energy said that no one was injured. The company officials believe this incident is isolated since turbine malfunctions are rare.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As a quality-control measure, NextEra Energy will investigate the cause of the turbine failure and assess other turbines on site.