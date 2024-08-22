Dodge County Sheriff's Office squad struck during traffic stop

article

A Dodge County Sheriff's Office squad was struck during a traffic stop on Thursday morning, Aug. 22.

Officials said just after 8 a.m. Thursday, a traffic stop was made on County Highway E between County Highway I and State Highway 26. As the deputy was seated in the squad car doing paperwork with the emergency lights activated, a passing motorist struck the driver’s side of the squad car. That collision caused damage to the lower driver’s side of the vehicle before striking the rear of the pickup truck that had been stopped for the initial traffic violation.

The deputy was taken for medical attention – and EMS was contacted to respond as a precaution for the driver of the pickup truck that was struck.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the squad car was not hurt.

This incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol.