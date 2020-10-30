Dodge County sheriff seeks help locating Huber inmate Robert Haley

article

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a court-authorized work release inmate who failed to return to the jail as required after a preapproved medical appointment. The inmate is Robert Lee Haley.

Haley has active arrest warrants through Dodge County and the Department of Corrections. He has no current address but does have a previous address in Beaver Dam.

Haley was serving a nine-month Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail for a sexual assault-related crime.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The sheriff’s office asks for the assistance of the public in providing information to assist in apprehending Robert Haley. If you have information on the whereabouts of Haley, do not make contact with him. Call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (920)386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.