Dodge County sheriff: Wanted Huber inmate Austin Odebrecht located

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has located Huber inmate Austin Kenneth Wayne Odebrecht. 

Odebrecht, a court-authorized work release inmate, had been sought by authorities after he failed to report to back jail after leaving for a medical evaluation.  

Odebrecht has active arrest warrants through Dodge County. Odebrecht has a previous address in the Village of Reeseville in southwest Dodge County. 

