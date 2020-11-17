Dodge County sheriff: Wanted Huber inmate Austin Odebrecht located

article

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has located Huber inmate Austin Kenneth Wayne Odebrecht.

Odebrecht, a court-authorized work release inmate, had been sought by authorities after he failed to report to back jail after leaving for a medical evaluation.

Odebrecht has active arrest warrants through Dodge County. Odebrecht has a previous address in the Village of Reeseville in southwest Dodge County.

