Dodge County sheriff: Wanted Huber inmate Austin Odebrecht located
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has located Huber inmate Austin Kenneth Wayne Odebrecht.
Odebrecht, a court-authorized work release inmate, had been sought by authorities after he failed to report to back jail after leaving for a medical evaluation.
Odebrecht has active arrest warrants through Dodge County. Odebrecht has a previous address in the Village of Reeseville in southwest Dodge County.
