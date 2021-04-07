Sheriff: School bus involved in 3-vehicle Dodge County crash

article

A school bus, dump truck and FedEx van were involved in a three-vehicle Dodge County crash on Tuesday, April 6.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the Town of Clyman around 4 p.m. -- near STH-60 and CTH-M.

Initial investigation shows the school bus, driven by a 75-year-old Watertown man, was headed north on CTH-M and collided with a dump truck headed west on STH-60 by a 56-year-old Beaver Dam man.

The vehicles collided in the intersection and came to rest in a ditch. A FedEx van, driven by a 21-year-old Germantown man was struck also struck.

The school bus driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were five passengers on the bus; non suffered any injuries. The driver of the dump truck and the driver of the FedEx van, along with a passenger, were also uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by both the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.