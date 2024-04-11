Dodge County Prepared Live; data from mobile callers in real time

article

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, April 11 the launch of Prepared Live in its dispatch center.

A news release says the Prepared Live software enables our 911 dispatch centers to live stream, receive multimedia, and receive location from mobile callers in real time.

Officials say in emergency situations, there are many cases where it is safer or more convenient for a person to communicate with 911 via text message rather than a phone call. With Prepared Live, dispatchers can send a quick text to hang-up callers to confirm their safety. There are additional circumstances under which 911 may then text a video link to the caller to get more information for responding units.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dodge County officials say they chose to implement Prepared Live to proactively address the number of 911 hang-up calls our dispatch center receives. Prepared Live also provides an exact GPS location of the emergency once the caller clicks the link sent by the 911 Communications Officer.

Participation in video during a call is completely voluntary and consent of the caller is required. If the caller consents, they will receive a livestream link via text from the dispatcher enabling them to activate live video upon click.

It is important to note that the video call function also does NOT provide the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with access to the contents or settings of a caller’s phone.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Learn more about Prepared and Prepared Live.