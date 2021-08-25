Dodge County motorcycle crash, 1 flown to hospital

article

A motorcyclist was severely injured, taken to the hospital via Flight for Life, in a Dodge County crash on Wednesday morning, Aug. 25.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on State Highway 26 near Prospect Road in the township of Oak Grove.

Initial investigation shows that the motorcycle was headed north on State Highway 26 approaching the intersection with Prospect Road around 8:20 a.m. A pickup truck was traveling east on Prospect Road and was approaching the stop sign at the intersection with State Highway 26.

The pickup truck failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection, the sheriff's office said. The front of the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the pickup truck.

The motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet and other protective gear. The driver of the pickup truck, who was its lone occupant, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.