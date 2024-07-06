Dodge County motorcycle crashes, 2 men seriously injured

article

Two men were seriously injured in separate Dodge County motorcycle crashes on Saturday afternoon, July 6.

Medical helicopters flew both men from the respective crash scenes. One of the two was also arrested for a misdemeanor OWI offense.

A 45-year-old man from Brandon was trying to turn when he crashed and was ejected from his motorcycle just after 3 p.m., officials said. He was not wearing a helmet.

Before he was taken to the hospital, the sheriff's office said the man was arrested for a misdemeanor OWI offense.

At about 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a second crash in Trenton. A 19-year-old man from Beaver Dam was going too fast and also crashed while trying to turn, the sheriff's office said. He was wearing a helmet.