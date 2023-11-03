Dodge County incidents linked to Appleton crime: sheriff

Two individuals suspected of a "serious crime" in Appleton were involved in an altercation with law enforcement in Dodge County on Friday afternoon, which left one in custody and another on the run.

At about 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Wisconsin State Patrol requested the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) for emergency assistance in Lomira. A trooper had located a vehicle and the suspected individuals. The DCSO said the persons of interest attempted to flee the trooper and entered a business in the village, and it was believed at least one of the suspects had been armed with a firearm in the original crime.

As law enforcement responded to contain the suspects, one suspect returned to the car and fled the area, nearly striking a trooper. The car of interest was last known to be going southbound on Interstate 41 leaving Dodge County. The other suspect fled on foot and after a search, law enforcement said that suspect was taken into custody near the southern village limits.

The suspect was turned over to the Wisconsin State Patrol for transport to the agency investigating the initial crime.

At approximately 3:04 p.m., deputies later encountered a vehicle described as a silver-colored Ford Explorer going a high rate of speed southbound in Theresa. A short pursuit was initiated, as it was thought that vehicle may have been stolen by the suspect who fled on foot. This pursuit is under investigation, and its involvement in the incident is being investigated.

Because the incident occurred around the time school was letting out, the DCSO contacted both schools in Lomira and recommended that no buses leave school grounds. Students were later released at approximately 3:40 p.m.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office during this incident.

Anyone with information regarding that vehicle should contact Lt. Brian Loos at 920-386-4117.