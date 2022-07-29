Woman bucked off horse, 'severely' injured in Dodge County: officials
article
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A woman was "severely" injured Friday, July 29 after being bucked off a horse in Dodge County.
According to CLR Fire & Rescue, the 20-year-old's mother found her laying in the pasture around 6:30 p.m. First responders called a medical helicopter in due to the severity of the woman's injuries.
The woman was flown from the town of Lowell pasture to a Madison hospital. Officials do not have details on her condition at the time.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The scene was cleared around 8 p.m.