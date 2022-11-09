Dodge County fatal crash; vehicle struck embankment

article

One person is dead following a crash on County Highway J west of County Highway KW in the Township of Lowell. It happened on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Initial investigation showed that Troy Burkhalter, 58, from Reeseville was driving westbound on County Highway J west of County Highway KW when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway to the left and went into a counter-clockwise spin. The vehicle traveled off of the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and vaulted.

Burkhalter sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene by Med Flight helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

On Monday, Nov. 7 Burkhalter died at UW Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.