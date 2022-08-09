Dodge County sheriff: Fatal crash in Emmet, vehicle rolled over

article

One person is dead after a Tuesday crash in the township of Emmet, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 5:20 p.m., deputies responded to the area of State Highway 26 and State Highway 16. Initial investigation found a vehicle failed to negotiate an off-ramp curve, went off the road and rolled over multiple times.

The driver and sole occupant of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County medical examiner.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.