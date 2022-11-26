Dodge County fatal crash; driver strikes ditch

article

One person is dead following a crash in the township of Chester on Saturday, Nov. 26.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, around 10 a.m., they received a report of a subject found deceased in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.

Initial investigation showed that a 2015 Chevrolet was traveling north on Shamrock Road and left the roadway, striking the ditch and a culvert.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office.

Assisting at the scene were Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Waupun Police Department, Dodge County Crash Investigation Team, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office.