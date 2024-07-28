Dodge County fatal crash; woman dead

article

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday, July 27. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at County Highway A and US Highway 151.

The initial investigation shows a 2009 Ford Escape, driven by a 62-year-old woman from Marshall, was southbound on US Highway 151 when it gradually entered the median.

The vehicle continued through the median then vaulted over the northbound lane of County Highway A where US Highway 151 crosses over.

The vehicle then landed in the southbound lane of County Highway A and struck a concrete barrier. This resulted in severe front end damage.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending family notification.

This crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.