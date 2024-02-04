Dodge County escaped Huber inmate; woman back in police custody

article

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a Huber inmate who did not return to the Dodge County Jail has been arrested.

Officials said on Wednesday, Feb. 7 that 44-year-old Jennifer Petersen was arrested and in custody as a result of an investigation conducted by sheriff’s deputies in collaboration with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Petersen is an inmate with court-ordered Huber privileges, which allow certain inmates to leave the facility for work and medical appointments.

Petersen left the jail before midnight on Saturday, Feb. 3, for an approved medical visit, and the last known confirmed sighting of her was in the parking lot of the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Jennifer P. Peterson with her finger tattoo.

The vehicle she was believed to be traveling in was seen a short time later heading back into Juneau, but she did not report back to jail.