Dodge County deputy crashes into home during chase; 1 arrest

A deputy with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office crashed into a home on Monday, May 20.

The sheriff’s office said they were contacted by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office just before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle that was reported by license plate reader camera to have just entered Dodge County.

Via Danielle Bryant

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Harvey Cox, of Wonewoc, had a felony warrant for fleeing from his jury trial in Juneau County.

At about 5:03 pm, as a deputy was responding to assist with the pursuit, he lost control of his squad car on the rain-covered roadway at the intersection of State Highway 68 and County A in Fox Lake. The squad left the roadway and struck a house.

Via Danielle Bryant

The deputy suffered minor injuries and no one else was injured in the crash. The crash is being investigated by the Fox Lake Police Department.

The fleeing vehicle fled to Waupun, where Cox came to a stop on his own and was arrested and booked after the chase.