Dodge County crash, motorcyclist flown to hospital

article

A 27-year-old man from Neosho was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Dodge County on Thursday, June 27.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. on Grant Road west of County Road P in the Township of Rubicon.

Preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling west on Grant Road when it left the roadway, then returned to the roadway where it lost control and overturned.

The single occupant, a 27-year-old man from Neosho, was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was flown from the scene via Flight for Life to Aurora Summit Hospital.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Hartford Fire Department, Hartford EMS, Flight for Life, and Dodge County Emergency Response Team assisted at the scene.