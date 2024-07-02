Dodge County crash involving semi; 1 dead, 1 injured

article

One person is dead and another injured following a crash in Dodge County on Tuesday morning, July 2.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. at the intersection of County Highway A/I and County Highway W in the Town of Oak Grove. This intersection is approximately 2.5 miles west of the City of Juneau.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a Chevy Malibu driven by a 25-year-old man from Beaver Dam was traveling northbound on County Highway A/I at the intersection with CTH W when the crash occurred. Officials say the Malibu was left of center and in the southbound lane.

A 2022 Mack semi hauling a flatbed trailer with steel was southbound on County Highway A/I and collided with the Chevy Malibu.

The driver of the Malibu was fatally injured and the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries. The driver of the semi has been identified as a 63-year-old man from New Holstein, Wisconsin. He was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

A second semi traveling northbound on CTH A/I was also struck by the Malibu and the driver, a 59 year-old from Pulaski, Wisconsin, was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team. Names are being withheld at this time pending family notification.