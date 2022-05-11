Dodge County crash, ethanol spill; truck driver not injured

article

Dodge County sheriff's deputies responded to a crash involving an ethanol tanker on Wednesday morning, May 11.

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on Hemlock Road between U.S. Highway 151 and County Road A in the township of Beaver Dam.

Based on the initial investigation, a 59-year-old Endeavor man was hauling the tanker when his semi left the road, hit a culvert and overturned into the ditch.

Responding personnel worked to contain a spill from the trailer, and an evacuation began as containment and cleanup efforts got underway. As a result, power was turned off for some area residents. The scene was cleared and power restored around 7:30 p.m.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.