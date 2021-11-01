Dodge County crash: 2 injured, flown to UW Hospital in Madison

Two people were flown to UW Hospital in Madison following a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County on Sunday, Oct. 31. It happened on County Highway TW north of State Highway 33 in the Township of Hubbard.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle appeared to be traveling south on County Highway TW when it went off the roadway into the west ditch, striking a power pole.

There were two juvenile occupants inside the vehicle that sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Both of the occupants were flown to UW Hospital in Madison.

The crash is believed to have occurred sometime shortly before 8:30 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Assisting at the crash scene were the Horicon Fire Department, Burnett Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, Horicon EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, DCERT, and 2-UW Med Flight.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.