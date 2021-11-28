Dodge County apartment fire: Child played with lighter

Crews responded to a report of a fire at an apartment building on Main Street in the Village Of Brownsville shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.

Smoke and flames were present in the apartment, and the entire building was evacuated.

Deputies and fire departments were dispatched and the fire was quickly extinguished by the fire department. The fire was limited to the apartment where it started. However, there was smoke and water damage to at least two of the apartments, which has displaced the occupants.

The Red Cross was contacted by the fire department and has been in touch with those tenants for temporary relocation. There were four apartments in the building.

One occupant was evaluated by EMS for possible smoke inhalation but was not taken to the hospital. A child received a very minor burn, which did not require first aid.

The origin of the fire was suspicious, and the sheriff’s office was requested to investigate that. The cause of the fire was determined to have been a child using a lighter.

No criminal charges are expected at this time.

