Dodge County K-9 Cade named after boy killed in crash

article

A Dodge County 14-year-old was killed in a crash in March 2017. He saved four lives through organ donation, and now, there's a new K-9 officer on the force in his namesake.

After his death, Cade's family and loved ones created "Play 4 Cade" to raise awareness of organ donation. In addition, the "Play 4 Cade" organization has raised money for scholarships, activities and memorials in memory of Cade.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In December 2022, the "Play 4 Cade" organization donated $15,000 to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program. The money was used to purchase and pay for training for a new K-9 officer – a 14-month-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix

Deputy Mayer and Captain Jason Boeck brought the new K-9 to meet with Cade's family members and loved ones and respectfully asked permission to name the new K-9 Cade, which they accepted.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

K-9 Cade will be trained in narcotics detection, article searches, tracking, area/building searches and handler protection. Once training is completed, K-9 Cade and Deputy Mayer will be assigned to the second shift patrol.