Doctor committed fraud, identity theft: Wisconsin DOJ

A 52-year-old doctor from Oak Creek has been charged with identity theft and fraud, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Farid Ahmad used a nurse's identity to prescribe medication and defrauded Medicaid by billing for unnecessary services and services he didn't provide.

A criminal complaint states Ahmad lost his certification to provide medical services to Medicaid patients in the summer of 2018. Afterward, in September 2018, he used a nurse’s National Provider Identifier Standard (NPI) – a unique numeric identifier that medical service providers must use when prescribing medicine – to prescribe medication to his Medicaid patients.

The nurse told investigators that they consented to allowing Ahmad to use the nurse’s NPI once to prescribe a non-narcotic medication to one patient. In September 2018, Ahmad used the nurse’s NPI to prescribe nearly three hundred medications to his patients, including eight prescriptions for controlled substances.

The complaint also alleges that Ahmad overbilled Medicaid by billing for comprehensive medical examinations when his exams were much more limited in scope due to their brief duration. Ahmad also overbilled Medicaid by billing for unnecessary in-home examinations when his patients could have traveled to his office. The complaint alleges that Ahmad overbilled Medicaid by over $15,000.

Ahmad is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on June 7.