Dockless scooters: Milwaukee seeks new round of public input

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Wednesday, Oct. 20 that it is gathering public input through a survey on its Dockless Scooter Pilot Study.

A news release says the purpose of the Dockless Scooter Pilot Study is to observe, solicit feedback on, and evaluate the effectiveness of dockless scooters in Milwaukee for the purpose of determining how to best incorporate scooters into the transportation landscape moving forward. The pilot will run through Nov. 15, – and this latest survey will remain open through Dec. 31.

The survey is intended for both people who have and have not used scooters in Milwaukee. Information on who is using scooters, why people choose to ride scooters, what people enjoy about scooters, and what concerns people have with scooters in Milwaukee will be gathered.

John Farkas rides a Spin electric scooter in Milwaukee

Responses from the survey will be included in the city’s evaluation of the pilot study. In addition to survey results, the city will also consider feedback from community members and community groups who have been engaged throughout the pilot study, scooter ridership data, and complaints received regarding the use and parking of scooters.

