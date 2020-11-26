'Do what you can:' Area seniors get Thanksgiving meal that almost wasn't

The coronavirus pandemic changed so many of our lives this Thanksgiving, and it was no different for a Milwaukee ministry.

Confronted with the crisis, they almost took the year off delivering Thanksgiving meals to seniors, but in a year of national struggles, the meals still warmed hearts and tummies.

Nessah Jones didn't get to spend Thanksgiving 2020 with her grandmother, who died of COVID-19 three weeks before the holiday.

"Thanksgiving does not look the same, but for some people, they actually cannot physically make their meal," she said.

Nessah Jones

On Thanksgiving 2020, Jones helped other people's grandmothers -- serving up a holiday meal that almost wasn't. The unofficial group called “Home for Thanksgiving” almost stayed home after more than 20 years of bringing meals to Milwaukee-area seniors.

Thomas Tym

Organizer Thomas Tym was trying to reach the senior organizations they serve.

"One of them said no because of COVID, and the other one I couldn’t make contact with, and it turned out somebody passed away," said Tym.

In September, the senior group got in touch and the mission was back on.

"Because we’re serving older adults, it’s like adopting a grandparent for the day, so having the younger kids able to deliver meals, seeing the light in their eyes when they get to deliver that meal and accept the gift from them, the food, that’s what it’s all about," said Tym. "Thanksgiving is about thanks."

The meal was the work of 100 volunteers like the Brandenburg sisters.

Brandenburg sisters

"This is our fourth year being part of the program," they said. "I definitely can’t see Thanksgiving without packing up meals and serving it to other people."

They served up 250 pounds of turkey donated by the company that owns The Chancery.

Because of the pandemic, things were different. Volunteers have to wait until next year to do their normal visits with seniors after this year of loss.

"You’re going to have a ball because you get to spend time with them, and they’re just going to love your presence in your home," said Tym.

"Keep yourself grounded," said Johnson. "Do what you can. Not to say that you shouldn’t complain, but if there’s something you could do to help someone else, do it."

Besides the 250 pounds of turkey, "Home for Thanksgiving" also served 150 pounds of potatoes and 175 pounds of veggies, totaling 1,100 pounds of food.