Do-it-all cookie dough for holiday baking

If ‘baking’ is on your holiday to-do list, you're not alone. But instead of making several styles of cookies, Jennifer Goldbeck of Delicately Delicious shares one base cookie dough recipe that can be made into different flavors and baked together in a sheet pan for cookie bars.

Many Flavors Sheet Cake Bars

2 sticks of unsalted butter

2 sticks of unsalted butter, melted

3 cups brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 TBSP vanilla extract

4 eggs

4 cups of all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

Up to 3 cups of mix-ins per each quarter of batter

(chocolate chips. flavored chips, mini marshmallows, chopped candy, chopped nuts, chopped Oreo, etc.)

1. Line the bottom of a 12x18 pan with parchment paper and preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. Beat butters, sugars, and vanilla on medium speed until creamy and smooth.

3. Add eggs and beat until incorporated.

4. Add flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Stir or beat on low until blended, and streaks of flour are just disappearing. Make sure to scrape the sides and the bottom of the bowl to fully incorporate all the ingredients.

5. Split dough into 4 equal pieces.

6. Add up to 3 cups of mix-ins to each quarter of dough to create the desired flavor.

7. Press each quarter of dough into 1/4 of the pan.

8. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes, being cautious not to over bake.

9. Cool to room temp (or if using a lot of gooey mix ins then refrigerate) and then depan and cut into bars.