DNR: Wear a life jacket when out on the water this holiday weekend

article

The Brief Stay safe this Labor Day holiday weekend by wearing a life jacket when out on the water. The Wisconsin DNR said 12 boating deaths have already happened so far in 2025. The DNR provided other boating tips, including a call to stay sober when operating a boat.



Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to head out on the water and take advantage of Wisconsin's many rivers and lakes.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging everyone to make safety a top priority, which includes wearing a life jacket.

The DNR says so far in 2025, 12 boating deaths have occurred. In many cases, a life jacket was not worn.

What they're saying:

"Labor Day weekend is a time to relax and enjoy Wisconsin’s natural beauty," said Major April Dombrowski, Wisconsin DNR recreational safety and outdoor skills bureau director. "But with crowded waterways, it’s critical that everyone stays alert, wears a life jacket and makes smart decisions to keep themselves and others safe."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

Safety tips for boaters

What you can do:

Wear a life jacket: It’s the single most effective way to prevent drowning. Drownings can happen quickly and silently, even to strong swimmers. A life jacket buys precious time and can make all the difference.

Stay sober: Alcohol use is a leading factor in boating incidents. Always designate a sober operator.

Keep a safe speed: Slow down in congested areas, near shorelines and around smaller vessels to prevent capsizing or swamping.

Be visible: Test boat navigation lights before departure and carry extra batteries. Wear bright clothing and consider reflective gear or flags for low-profile craft.

Know your limits: Before heading out, be aware of weather conditions, water currents and your physical ability.

Remove distractions: Stay focused by minimizing mobile device use, loud music or other distractions that reduce awareness.

Communicate your plan: Let someone know your route and expected return time, especially if adventuring alone.

Respect others: Share the water courteously and give space to all types of vessels.

More safety resources and educational materials are available on the DNR's boating safety webpage.