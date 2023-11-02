DNR talks gun deer hunt season; safety reminders

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources hosted Thursday, Nov. 2 a virtual media briefing on the upcoming gun deer hunting season.The season will take place Nov. 18-26.

Officials remind hunters that safety needs to be the priority.

"You want to be visible at all times," said Mike Weber, DNR Hunter Education Administrator. "Make sure that at least 50% of your upper body, including your hat, is that blaze orange or florescent pink."

DNR said attire is the first step in being safe; once you pick up your firearm, remember the TAB-K acronym:

T is for "treat your firearm as if it is always loaded"

A is for "always point the muzzle in a safe direction"

B reminds you to "be certain of your target and what's beyond it"

K is to "keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to shoot"

"Really make sure to inspect your stand. Look at the straps and buckles – if anything is frayed. Obviously anytime you're going up on a tree stand, whether it's a ladder stand, a climber, a hang-on tree stand, you want to wear a full body safety harness to prevent falls," said Mike Weber.

Regulations:

A license is needed to participate in any kind of hunting activity. For more information on how to obtain one go to the DNR's website.