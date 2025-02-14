DNR confirms bird flu in Milwaukee County; found in wild merganser

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday, Feb. 14 that laboratory tests have identified the H5 highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAI), more commonly known as bird flu, in a wild merganser collected from Milwaukee County last week.

Bird flu reports

What we know:

According to a news release, the DNR said they have received additional reports of sick or dead waterfowl, mostly mergansers, along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties. In total, these reports have involved less than 50 birds.

Since mid-December, the H5 HPAI virus has been detected in six counties – Dane, St. Croix, Wood, Brown, Racine and Milwaukee. The majority of mortality reports have been for swans and Canada geese.

What they're saying:

"It is important to remember that avian influenza is still present in Wisconsin, and we are seeing it affect birds in isolated areas around the state," said Jasmine Batten, DNR Wildlife Health Supervisor. "However, this winter's HPAI detections in wild birds have remained relatively low. The best advice we can give is to remain aware and avoid handling wild birds as much as possible."

Risk to public

What we know:

According to public health officials, the risk to the public from avian influenza remains low. Still, people should avoid handling sick or dead wildlife or allowing their pets to come into contact with sick or dead wildlife when possible.

If you must touch a dead bird, follow guidance provided on the DNR’s Avian Influenza webpage.

Reporting sick or dead wildlife

What you can do:

The DNR is interested in groups (5 or more) sick or dead wild birds. Depending on the specifics of the case, DNR staff will decide whether to collect a sample.

The public can report sick or dead wild birds through the DNR’s Sick or Dead Bird Reporting Form or by contacting the Wildlife Switchboard at DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wisconsin.gov or 608-267-0866

More information on HPAI and public health can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' Avian Influenza A Virus webpage.